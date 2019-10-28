CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The White House said the First Lady and Second Lady will visit Charleston, SC on Wednesday to highlight the emergency preparedness efforts within the community.
Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence will visit Lambs Elementary School where they will join 5th graders in participating in the Red Cross’s Pillowcase Project, which the White House said is an emergency response program designed specifically for children to help them be better prepared both mentally and physically for natural disasters.
The women will then head to Joint Base Charleston, where they will meet with service members to thank them for their service and to learn more about the base’s capabilities in disaster response, relief, and recovery efforts.
Mrs. Trump will also make a speech to the troops and families at the base.
