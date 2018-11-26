Washington, DC (FOX Carolina) - As the First Family celebrates their second Christmas in the White House, the First Lady has designed a look to capture the spirit of patriotism.
The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018
This year's theme, American Treasures, honors the unique heritage of America.
In the East Wing, the Gold Star Family tree has returned, decorated by Gold Star Families, it honors all the troops and families who have sacrificed greatly to protect our freedoms.
Thank you to all the volunteers from across our great nation who are working hard to decorate the @whitehouse. Can’t wait to view it all tomorrow night! #ChristmasattheWhiteHouse 🌲 pic.twitter.com/rfhR7uGtf6— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 24, 2018
More than 40 topiary trees line the East colonnade as guests make their way toward the East Garden Room, where the First Family Christmas card and ornament are on display.
The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018
In the East Room, 72 handmade paper ornaments representing six regions across America hang from four 14-foot Noble fir trees. For custom mantelpieces also showcase the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.
The official White House Christmas tree, located in the Blue Room, measures a 18 feet tall and is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each State and territory.
First Lady Melania Trump had this to say:
“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season. Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
Throughout December, the White House will Host more than 100 open houses and many receptions. The White House says more than 30,000 visitors will walk in the halls taking part in public tours.
