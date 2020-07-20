GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Officials with Greenville County Schools have unveiled what socially distanced learning will look like this fall. The good news: they'll look pretty familiar to students.
FOX Carolina toured two classrooms and a school bus arranged to keep students 6 feet apart at A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School.
In the second grade classroom, which usually sits about 25 students, 13 tables were set up with one chair at each.
Extra furniture and any unnecessary rugs were removed to clear as much room for students as possible, said principal Dr. Susan Stevens.
It's a similar set up in a fifth grade room. However, instead of tables, 13 desks are spaced for social distancing.
Stevens said they want to keep the school from feeling clinical even with the precautions they are taking against COVID-19.
"We're going to have to modify some of the things that we do, but that doesn't mean we have to have a very sterile environment. We just need to think about doing some things differently and creatively. We need to maximize the space we have and we may need to do some things more technology based," she said.
Students and teachers will be required to wear masks in situations when they can't social distance. Stevens said this means they won't have to wear one all the time at their seat, but will have to wear one during transition periods walking in the hallway.
School buses must operate at half capacity, according to DHEC regulations. So the district is blocking off the first row of seats behind the bus driver and every other row.
Instead of sitting three elementary school students in a seat, now there will be just one. Where students can and cannot sit are marked with Xs.
