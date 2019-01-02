GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Individuals with autism or other special needs often don't get to experience sporting events because the loud, chaotic environment can become too much.
Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health wants that to change.
On January 6, Springbrook, along with the Advanced Institute for Developmental Learning (AID-L), will present the first ever sensory-friendly experience during a Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
“Many families often shy away from these types of activities because they can be overwhelming for individuals with autism and other special needs," said Springbrook CEO Mike Rowley. "Our sensory-friendly event will give everyone an equal opportunity to enjoy a fun day out with the family with an event tailored to their needs.”
The lights will be dimmed during the game, while sirens and flashing lights are to be removed from visual displays.
Families that need space from the crowds will be provided sensory-friendly spaces throughout the arena.
A representative with Bon Secours Wellness Arena said that beyond this special event, they plan to start offering special kits for families during every Swamp Rabbits game.
"We want all families to feel welcome at the arena and know that we will do everything we can to create a positive experience for families with special needs," they said.
The Swamp Rabbits take on the Worcester Railers at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so here.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will help fund the work that Springbrook and AID-L do for the autistic community.
