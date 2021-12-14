ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The first openly transgender woman is looking to earn a city council seat in a North Carolina city, according to her campaign website.
Allison Scott has announced her bid for a seat on Asheville City Council.
Scott is an Asheville native and has been an advocate for LGBTQ Southerners as the director of impact and innovation for the Campaign for Southern Equality.
Scott has worked with school systems, churches, businesses, news agencies, medical practices and politicians to fight for quality for LGBTQ people.
Scott consulted with Buncombe County Schools and Asheville City Schools to implement LGBTQ-inclusive policies in K-12 schools.
