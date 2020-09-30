GREENVILEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- First Presbyterian Church of Greenville is set to break ground on its new worship and arts center this Sunday, according to a news release.
According to the church, the project cost $33 million dollars, much of which was raised by the congregation.
Senior Pastor Richard Gibbons expressed his excitement about the project in the news release.
“The congregation has prayerfully and sacrificially committed to... create a Worship and Arts Center geared to welcoming the music and arts community of Greenville and anyone who is looking for a spiritual home that is life giving and life affirming.”
The groundbreaking will take place from 12:15pm-12:45pm this Sunday, October 4.
