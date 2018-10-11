SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The film starring Burt Reynolds that was filmed in the Upstate back in 2013 will premiere Friday night in Seneca.
The filmmakers said they have been re-editing the film and are inviting people to the first two public screenings Friday evening.
Admission is free, but eating is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
“There are so many stories surrounding the completion of this film that really exemplify what it means to support the arts in Upstate South Carolina. It seemed as if the entire town of Seneca was available to us when we were shooting,” said editor and assistant director David Thienes in a news release.
“The story here isn’t just that we completed a film featuring Burt Reynolds. The bigger story is how a few specific folks took the phrase, “supporting the arts” to another level. They did it with no expectation of public thanks or gratitude. We want to take this opportunity to thank them publicly,” Thienes added.
Burt Reynolds plays “Grandpa Barnes” in the film. Reynolds passed away on September 6.
The free screenings will be at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Premiere Cinema 8, located at 675 Bypass Hwy 123.
