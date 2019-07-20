OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - First responders say a hiker is safe after getting lost on an Upstate trail late Friday evening.
Oconee County Emergency Services say the 27-year-old hike from Atlanta was on Lee Falls Trail when he called in for help around 8:00 p.m. The man had begun hiking two hours earlier, but he realized he lost the trail and needed help getting back to safety.
Crews were able to use GPS coordinates to get to him quickly, and were able to get him out shortly after 12:20 a.m. We're told he was not injured.
Crews say the terrain was rough and they had to bushwhack to get to him. They also used truck sirens to help him better orient himself.
Rescue efforts took about 3 hours. 15 crew members contributed to the search from Salem Rescue, Salem Fire Department, Special Rescue, and Oconee County Emergency Services.
Crews remind hikers to always have a plan and to share hiking plans with someone else. You should also carry the necessary essentials with you as well, including water, food, and phone chargers.
