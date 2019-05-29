GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Many around the Upstate say it feels like the summer heat hit early this year.
Greenville Police demonstrated how fast a car can heat up just minutes after stopping the engine.
Lt. Michael Yearout said took a laser heat gun and pointed it inside the passenger seat of a car. "We're now at 10 minutes after we turned the car off and it's about a 95 degree day and I'm aiming it at the same spot, it's now 104.4 degrees.
Just minutes before, the temperature measured 94 degrees.
Experts said record numbers show kids being left in hot cars in 2018. They say more than 50 kids were killed last year and five were from the Upstate.
Firefighters at Boiling Springs said it's important to remember kids are playful and will sneak away. It's important they don't get trapped in hot cars. "If you have childproof locks, they can sometimes lock themselves in by accident," Dakotah Anderson, firefighter/EMT said.
These firefighters use airjacks, wedging them into a window or a car door to create and air pocket. They then use what looks similar to a bar to reach down to unlock the car door. Firefighters use a laser heat gun to gauge the temperature inside of a car to figure out how long a child may have been left inside.
We went back 15 minutes to check the temperature of the car and Lt. Yearout showed us, it had shot up to 124 degrees. He said it raised by 29 degrees hotter in just minutes. Imagine what could happen in an hour.
