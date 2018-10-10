GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A team of deputies, police officers, and fire fighters banded together Wednesday to get a truck out of a lake.
Greenville County deputies say the truck had been involved in a traffic accident earlier. The occupants were able to get out before the vehicle was submerged, but getting it out of the water was a different task entirely.
The GCSO dive team, Lake Cunningham FD, Greer PD, and the Greenville County Emergency Response Team were able to pull the truck from the lake for further investigation.
Injuries from the accident are unknown as of writing.
