GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Emergency Management said coronavirus testing will be available for family members of first responders at the Greenville Convention Center testing site.
The Greenville Convention Center drive-thru site opened for first responders and healthcare workers in late March.
“The one difference though, you know, with our first responders, they’re tests are fast tracked. But with the family members, they’re not, they’re not clogging up the system with the family members, however they are being tested,” said Jay Marett, Director of Emergency Management, Greenville County.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville has drive-thru collection site for COVID-19 tests available to first responders, healthcare workers
