GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – First responders from all across the Upstate gathered to take part in a birthday parade for the young daughter of a fallen state trooper.
Trooper Daniel Rebman Jr. was struck and killed by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop alongside I-385 in the Mauldin area in 2017. He left behind a wife and three children.
On Thursday, dozens of troopers, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS workers organized a parade that passed by the Rebman house in celebration of Trooper Rebman’s daughter’s birthday.
She turned seven years old.
PREVIOUSLY - Remembering South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman Jr one year after his death
