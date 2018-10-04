SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities are working to investigate and clear the scene of a collision in Spartanburg Thursday evening.
Details about how the collision happened are unknown, but we know it happened on East Crescent Road around 7:45 p.m.
Traffic is being diverted at Elliot Street and John B. White Sr. Boulevard.
FOX Carolina has a crew on scene gathering information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.