PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - First responders say a male victim drowned on Lake Keowee Friday evening.
Pickens County Emergency Management said it happened around 7 p.m. near Highway 11 and Crow Creek Road. PCEM says Vineyard FD used their boat and dive team were in the water for recovery.
Details are still developing. Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for updates.
