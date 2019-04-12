OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County rescue team says a pair of hikers got disoriented while spending the day near Mountain Rest early Friday evening.
Chief deputy Ryan Eubanks with Oconee County Emergency Services says they received a call around 6:45 p.m. from the hikers near Sumter National Forest's Cherry Hill Recreation Area off of Highway 107. The hikers told dispatchers they were lost and unable to find their way back to their car.
Crews from Oconee County's Special Rescue Team, Mountain Rest FD, Mountain Rest Rescue Squad, and OCEMS responded to the area to find the hikers, establishing an incident command post at the entrance of the recreational area, according to Eubanks.
Crews were able to use coordinates from the hikers' mobile phone to narrow down where the search area, and Eubanks says initial search crews began searching trails in the area around 7:25 p.m. Around 7:50 p.m., Eubanks says a search team found them and got them back to the recreational area.
The hikers and search crews all made it out unharmed.
OCEMS says that hikers should pack adequate provisions to help you should you become lost or disoriented and to make a plan that outlines a route to share with friends and family prior to the hike.
