East Flat Rock, NC (FOX Carolina) - If you see a large police presence at East Henderson High on Thursday, don't worry, it's just a drill.
Local law enforcement, Henderson County Schools and emergency services are all partnering for a training exercise.
According to the sheriff's office, the agencies will partner with other emergency services in the area to conduct an active assailant exercise at East Henderson High School around 9 a.m.
The exercise will be paid for from a grant received in December of 2018 by Henderson County Emergency Services and will be used to simulate an active shooting event. Officials say the simulation will help train the community's first responders in the event a similar situation were to ever occur.
Taking part in today's simulation will be:
- Henderson County EMS
- Henderson County Public Schools leadership/staff
- Henderson County Sheriff's Office
- Hendersonville Police Department
- Blue Ridge Community College Police
- Fletcher Police Department
- Laurel Park Police Department
- Area Fire Departments
- Henderson County Rescue Squad
- Henderson County 911 Center
- Area hospitals
During today's drill the campus will be closed and inaccessible to all visitors once the event begins. The event is expected to being around 9:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.