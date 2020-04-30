GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health on Thursday held a news conference with the first patient in South Carolina who recovered from COVID-19 after being treated with plasma donated from a person who had also recovered from the virus.
Lisa Hardin works as a nurse for Prisma Health in Richland County. When she got sick with COVID-19, she said breathing became painful and she suffered from a deep cough.
The 56-year-old went into the hospital, the same one where she worked, for COVID-19 treatment on Good Friday. She said Easter Sunday was when she received the plasma donation. Hardin said it came on a day when she felt like giving up.
After the plasma transfusion, Hardin said she felt "lightning" in her body.
“I knew there was a fight going on when I woke up,” Hardin said. “I had energy after I hadn’t slept in about a week. I had lost sense of taste and smell, and when I ate next, I just looked up and I said, I can smell this. I can taste again.”
Doctors at Prisma said Hardin was the first person in the state to receive the plasma treatment as part of an FDA trial via the Mayo Clinic.
“The response has been astonishing,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, who specializes in infectious diseases. He said 18 patients have received similar plasma infusion treatments thus far and three have passed away.
