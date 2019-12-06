SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC officials have reported the first death from vaping associated respiratory disease in the state of South Carolina, according to a press release.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in a person recently diagnosed with a vaping-related injury,” said DHEC Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Director Virginie Daguise, Ph.D. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to further investigate this ongoing public health matter.”
The patient, was Upstate resident, older than 65, and was reported to have underlying health conditions, according to DHEC.
“Through this national investigation, the CDC has identified Vitamin E acetate as a possible common factor in reported cases,” said DHEC physician Anna-Kathryn Rye Burch, M.D. “Until we know more, we recommend that everyone considers refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products.”
Health officials say Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes.
As of today, more than 40 deaths have been reported nationwide. South Carolina currently has 35 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung injury, or EVALI.
