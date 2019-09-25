ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health on Wednesday said the state had seen its first death from a vaping-related illness.
Officials said the patient had a history of heavy nicotine vaping, but no reported history of THC vaping.
Overall, the state has identified 9 cases of vaping-related illness, including the death.
All patients were hospitalized and suffered pneumonia with no known infectious cause. The patients range in age from 18 to 68, with a median age of 68. 7 of the patients are male.
The CDC is currently investigating more than 500 vaping-related illness cases across the US.
The agency says no specific e-cigarette device or substance has been linked to all cases. Most patients have reported a history of using vaping products containing THC. Many also reporting using both THC and nicotine, and some have only used nicotine products.
The CDC said symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. These worsen over time.
People who vape and develop breathing problems or any of these symptoms should seek medical care, officials said.
MORE NEWS - The original 'Jurassic Park' cast is reuniting for 'Jurassic World 3'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.