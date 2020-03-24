LAKE HARTWELL, SC (FOX Carolina) - The US Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that Lake Hartwell remains open for boating and fishing, along with Lake Russell and Thurmond Lake.
Campgrounds and day-use areas at Thurmond and Hartwell lakes operated by the Corps of Engineers are closed until further notice. Boat ramps inside campgrounds and other boat ramps with gates are also closed.
Boat ramps without gates remain OPEN and bank fishing also remains OPEN.
The Corps said people entering closed areas will be required to leave. There is no parking in closed areas even if fishing outside the closed area. Officials urge visitors to follow state and local government guidelines concerning the size of groups and in maintaining social distancing when bank and boat fishing.
In addition, all restrooms that can be locked have been and all picnic shelters are closed.
