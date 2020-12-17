GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that nonwoven fabric manufacturer Fitesa will be expanding its operations in Greenville County.
Fitesa's Simpsonville plant will see an expansion thanks to a $100 million investment according to McMaster, creating 40 new jobs over the next 5 years. The investment includes expanding the facility itself and the installation of a new production line that will manufacture 100%meltblown materials for the healthcare market.
The expansion is expected to wrap up by 2023, and Fitesa is looking for people who want to work. Click this link if you're interested.
“A longtime partner of the Simpsonville community, Fitesa’s decision to invest $100 million in Greenville County is a real reason to celebrate and a testament to the pro-business environment we have worked so hard to create in all parts of our state.," said Gov. McMaster in a release.
“We are excited to continue our expansion in Simpsonville. Fitesa’s culture of innovation and continuous improvement has contributed to our success in Simpsonville. We have the healthcare market as part of our strategic focus, and we are positive that these new investments will be able to add even more value to our customers, employees and stakeholders," said Ricardo Fasolo, Fitesa's U.S. and Canada Managing Senior Vice President.
Greenville County Council chairman Butch Kirven, who is also a member of the Greenville Area Development Corporation board, said “Greenville County is pleased that Fitesa Simpsonville has brought this major expansion to its fine facility here. For many years, the county and our communities have appreciated the quality jobs and civic contributions made by Fitesa. This expansion will further enhance the culture of innovation and quality products for which Greenville County has become widely known. We thank Fitesa and wish the company and its employees continued success."
The GADC also noted the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project and awarded Greenville County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to this project.
“The Fitesa announcement is a very welcome addition to our ever-expanding community. Simpsonville has one of the most rapidly growing and diverse economies in the State, made possible by the influx of new residents who add to our workforce and support our local economy,” added Dianna Gracely, City Administrator for the City of Simpsonville.
