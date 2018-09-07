McDowell County, N.C. (FOX Carolina)
Arrests warrants were obtained after a week long investigation for 18-year-old Manual Valdez Jr of Marion, for the shooting that occurred outside of the McDowell County Recreation Center on Friday August 24.
Detectives charged Valdez and four others accused of robbing and shooting the victim prior to the incident at the recreation department.
Detectives say that Valdez was in a vehicle with several passengers when they drove past 3 individuals outside of the rec center. Detectives say Valdez began shooting, hitting one of the men twice. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Through the investigation, it was determined that Valdez and some of his passengers had attempted to rob the victim at his home earlier in the week on August 21.
Detectives charged 16-year-old Ahmad Karreim Washington, 19-year-old Zyan Rahiem Logan, 17-year-old John Wallace Vestal II, and 19-year-old Joesph Farrakhan Hardy with first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon with the holdup from August 21.
All four reveived $150,000 bond. Washington, Logan, and Hardy were all present with Valdez the night of the shooting.
Valdez turned himself in to police, and was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. Valdez received a $350,000 bond.
