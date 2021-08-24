GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they have charged five people in connection to string of incidents involving multiple people shooting airsoft bb-guns at businesses, vehicles and people.
The following have been charged in the incidents:
- Julian Basil Neumann, 21, was charged with assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and four counts of malicious damage
- Joshua Sean Abbott, 20, was charged with assault & battery of a high & aggravated Nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of malicious damage.
- Trenton Keywon Blakely, 19, was charged with assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and four counts of malicious damage.
- Dejah Shalisa Ayanni Farrow, 18, was charged with two counts of malicious damage.
- Derliana Garcia, 19, was charged with two counts of malicious damage.
The investigation began Friday, Aug. 20 at Birds Fly South in Greenville when deputies responded to reports of a group of people firing a bb-gun from inside a burgundy SUV, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Two victims window's were left damaged.
Deputies said Sunday, Aug. 22 at around 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office got a call for a man who was shot by the same group of people on Old Buncombe Road. The victim had superficial injuries.
During the investigation, deputies said they were able to find the suspect's SUV, identify the suspects and charge all five of them. Three airsoft guns were also seized.
All five were arrested and taken to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
