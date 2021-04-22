COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A resolution requiring South Carolina schools to offer in-person classes to students five days a week starting April 26 and for all of next school year is on its way to the governor's desk.
The House approved the Senate-passed measure Wednesday. It also includes a requirement that districts must pay teachers more next school year if they have them directly teaching students who are in person and those online at the same time.
Every school system in the state plans to meet the April 26 deadline, the South Carolina Department of Education said Wednesday. Only three of the 79 districts across the state don't currently have a five-day in-person teaching option.
MORE NEWS: South Carolina driver killed by exploding air bag inflator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.