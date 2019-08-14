Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, firefighters with the Piercetown Fire Department were called to a house fire along Fitzroy Drive.
We're told the call came in around 12:28 a.m.
According to Chris Trotter, Assistant Chief with the Piercetown Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene the house was engulfed in flames.
Trotter tells us that five stations were dispatched to help fight the flames.
Firefighters say that the home is a single family home but we don't know if anyone was at home when the fire began. Fire officials say at this time the fire is still under investigation.
No word on if any injuries were sustained by residents possibly at the home or by firefighters battling the fire.
We'll update if more information becomes available.
