GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A longtime Greenville County Library employee is no longer working there.
Jonathan Newton was formerly the branch manager at the Five Forks Branch Library in Simpsonvile. The branch was the site where a group hosted the controversial “Drag Queen Story Hour” and another group hosted a protest event outside the building in February.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had a large presence at the event to provide security and maintain safety. The agency estimated the cost of their involvement to be $48,000.
Thus far, there is no confirmation on whether Newton’s employment status was directly impacted by those events.
FOX Carolina spoke to Newton, who said he has been advised not to make a statement about what led to the change in his employment status at this time.
However, Newton posted on Facebook that he “Left his job at the Greenville County Library System” earlier this month.
Newton’s wife, Natalie, posted this comment under the former librarian’s status update:
“I’m so proud of my husband and admire him for his courage and unbreakable spirit. He worked for GCLS for 17 years. It was a system he was and still is proud of in most ways. As times often have habit of becoming stressful he did not let that crush him or change what he believes in as a librarian. He is the type of man who worked often well into the night and on his weekends. Fighting for what he knew was right, and doing his best to promote with all his heart the greater ideals he believes in as a librarian, manager/mentor, and dedicated advocate for all libraries. I always told my husband it is rare that people find the career they want and love, and I know he will find a work home that will welcome that passion and excitement. He has a gave a lot of his time, sweat, even tears to his career there. Not because he had to, but because he loved everything about his job, his coworkers, working with the public, and all the important services that public libraries provide for the community. He will take that passion and excitement with him onto the next step, and their will be many who will cheer him on. I’m his #1 fan and will be shouting encouragement all along the way. Love you my goofy librarian.”
FOX Carolina reached out to the Greenville County Library System about the matter. A spokesman said the GCLS could not comment on personnel matters.
