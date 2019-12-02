GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Five candidates running for the seat of Greenville County Sheriff Office will take the stage on Monday, December 9th for a debate.
This will be the first debate in an open public forum. It will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Five candidates will be attending, Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, A.T. Smith, Robert Whatley and Sean Zukowsky.
Deb Sofield of First Monday and Joey Hudson of WGTK radio station will serve as the moderators for the debate.
MORE NEWS - Police: Investigation underway after gun shot wound victim dropped off at Anderson hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.