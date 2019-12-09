GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - All eyes are on the five republican candidates running for Greenville County Sheriff in January's special election. They each stood side by side in a debate Monday night, their order randomly selected.
The candidates took the time to explain what they would focus on during their first 30 days in office. Tommy Smith went first and said he would first look at man power.
"I want to make sure that every employee in the building best serves the citizens of this county," Smith said. "We hear horror stories about call times in the northern and southern parts of the county."
His goal to reduce those times. It's also one of Robert Whatley's main focuses.
"I've got a comprehensive pay plan that I would show to county council to make this a little more permanent as opposed to the system we go through each year," Whatley said.
Whatley said the pay plan would go towards increasing uniformed patrol by 20%.
Hobart Lewis on the other hand, said he'd focus on making sure the community knows his morals first.
"I'd be right back out in this community making sure you knew who I was and who was serving as your sheriff," Lewis said. "Man power is an issue at the sheriff's office."
Until they can get roughly 40 positions filled, he told those in the audience he'd move and shift people around to get more officers on the street.
Darius Hall said he agrees, man power is key but first, his focus would be to boost morale.
"You've got to restore the culture," Hall said. "No matter how many people you put on the road and we don't have a good command leader, they are just going to be wandering around aimlessly so I'm going to restore the culture so we can regain trust in the community."
Earlier in the debate, there was also talk about a citizens advisory committee. Candidate Sean Zukowsky said he believes that could be a tool that would help restore the public's faith in the sheriff's office.
"As long as it's formed in a manner that is conducive to increasing the communication with the community and the agency," Zukowsky said. As long as it does not become a political advisory or something that loses it's focus between the community and the agency."
