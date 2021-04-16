COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Henry McMaster's Office announced on Friday that the flags atop the South Carolina State Capitol Building will fly at half-staff following the mass shooting in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
The Governor's office announced this decision in a series of tweets on Friday. They say that Gov. McMaster made this decision in response to the President's proclamation to display the flag at half-staff at; the White House, all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia, throughout the United States, its Territories and Possessions.
The flag will stay at half-staff until sunset on April 20.
