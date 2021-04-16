Virus Outbreak South Carolina

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference in Columbia, S.C. McMaster has opened up COVID-19 vaccination to all of the state's residents ages 16 and up, saying Friday, March 26, that they could begin scheduling appointments next week and receive the vaccine starting March 31. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Henry McMaster's Office announced on Friday that the flags atop the South Carolina State Capitol Building will fly at half-staff following the mass shooting in Indianapolis on Thursday night. 

The Governor's office announced this decision in a series of tweets on Friday. They say that Gov. McMaster made this decision in response to the President's proclamation to display the flag at half-staff at; the White House, all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia, throughout the United States, its Territories and Possessions.

The flag will stay at half-staff until sunset on April 20.

More news: No dice: Judge rejects challenge against NC casino plans

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.