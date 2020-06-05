Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, the flags flown atop the State Capitol Building will be lowered to half-staff to honor an Upstate soldier who died in Afghanistan.
The DOD says 1st Lieutenant Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg died May 19, 2020 in Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan from a non-combat related incident.
Right now, the incident is still under investigation according to officials.
“It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1LT Trevarius Bowman. This is never an outcome we as Soldiers, leaders, and Family members wish to experience,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his Family as they work through this difficult time.”
Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.
Below are the medals Bowman has earned:
- National Defense Service Medal
- Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal
- Army Service Ribbon
- Army Achievement Medal
- Army Commendation Medal
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal
Bowman was remembered fondly by classmates and teachers at Dorman High School. Spartanburg District 6 released this statement on Thursday:
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Lieutenant Tre Bowman. As a member of the Dorman High School JROTC program, Lt. Bowman showed great promise and had a strong desire to serve his country. He quickly rose to the rank of Major and later served as Battalion Executive Officer, the second-highest position in the JROTC program. Lt. Bowman also served as Rifle Team Commander and is still highly spoken of by his former teachers, administrators, and peers from Dorman. We are thankful for his dedication, commitment, and service while in the United States Army. He will forever be a part of our Cavalier family.
Hailey Malone remembered her friend fondly, saying to us "Tre was such a good friend and person."
Houston Boggs remembers his friend and called him, one of the most lovable people he has ever met:
"We've been friends since middle school... Tre was someone you couldn't help but gravitate towards. He was down to earth, considerate, and overall, a phenomenal human being. His wit, authenticity, and smile was enough for anyone to love. He won't just be remembered as a soldier who dedicated his life to the cause; he will be remembered as one of the most kind, most fun, big hearted, lovable people I've ever had the pleasure of calling my friend. "
On May 31, Lt. Bowman's remains were returned to his family in Spartanburg.
Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags that are flown atop the State Capitol Building to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 6, in tribute to Lt. Bowman who, "lost his life while dutifully serving in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel."
More news: SC Housing authorizes $5 million for COVID-19 rental assistance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.