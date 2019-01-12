Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, January 13, Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags to fly at half-staff atop the State Capitol Building from sunrise to sunset.
The order from the governor is in recognition of South Carolina native and World War II hero and veteran, T. Moffatt Burriss, Sr.
Governor McMaster says the recognition is for,"his distinguished legacy and his extraordinary service to the State of South Carolina as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives."
Buriss was born in Anderson on September 22, 1919 and died on January 4, 2019 at the age of 99. He attended college at Clemson, and taught physics and science at Orangeburg High School.
In 1941, when World War II broke out, Buriss volunteered to be a paratrooper and was involved in almost every major World War II European battle. For his service in the war, he received the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and Combat "V" for valor, the Purple Heart, three Presidential Unit Citations, French Fourragere, Belgium Fourragere, and the Dutch Lanyard.
For his full obituary, click here.
A memorial service will be held at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, in Chapin, on Sunday, January 13, at 3:00.
