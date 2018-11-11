Pelham fire

Crews battle a blaze off of South Old Highway 14 in Pelham (FOX Carolina/November 11, 2018)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Flames engulfed a building off of South Old Highway 14 late Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.

Details surrounding the fire couldn't be confirmed, but multiple fire crews were sent to the scene near Pelham.

FOX Carolina is working to get details about the fire. Stay tuned for updates.

