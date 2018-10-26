TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews battled a blaze Friday evening that they say shot through the roof of the home.
Battalion chief Gary Gresham tells FOX Carolina they responded to the scene on Chinquapin Road and saw the flames visibly going through the roof of the home.
Everyone made it out safely, but Gresham says the fire is still under investigation.
We're told the structure was a trailer with a home added on to it.
