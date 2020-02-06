GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for parts of Greenville County.
Per the alert, life threatening flooding is possible in areas around the Reedy River and the Saluda River, which are both rising rapidly.
Areas included in the emergency are Greenville city, Mauldin, Berea, Welcome, and Gantt.
The flash flood emergency will be in effect until 9 p.m.
More details from the NWS:
FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR CITY OF GREENVILLE
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina...
- Until 900 PM EST Thursday.
- At 300 PM EST, Greenville County Emergency Management is reporting numerous roads closed due to flooding across the city of Greenville along the Reedy River basin. Structural flooding, including homes and businesses adjacent to streams, remains possible as the Reedy River and the Saluda River will continue to rise for the next 2-8 hours.
THIS IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE CITY OF GREENVILLE INCLUDING BEREA, WELCOME, and AREAS ADJACENT TO THE SALUDA RIVER.
This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! **PLEASE AVOID ALL UNNECESSARY TRAVEL AND OBEY ALL BARRICADES.** HAZARD, Life-threatening flash flooding due to heavy rain.
SOURCE, Emergency management.
IMPACT: This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is ongoing. Flooding of some homes, businesses, and other structures adjacent to streams and low-lying areas remains possible; seek higher ground NOW!
- Significant rises along the Reedy River and the Saluda River are ongoing and areas of new flooding are expected to develop through Thursday evening as it will take some time for area streams to crest. Numerous roads will remain closed across the warned area.
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. The Saluda River will see significant rises through Thursday evening and overnight and impacts to adjacent areas are possible. Please stay weather aware and be prepared to seek higher ground through tonight.
- Some locations that will experience significant flooding include...
Greenville Downtown, Greenville Eastside, West Greenville, Berea, Welcome and possibly homes adjacent to the Saluda River between Earle E Morris Hwy (SC 153) and Saluda Dam Rd.
