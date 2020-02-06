PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service said several communities in Pickens County were at SEVERE risk of flash flooding Thursday.
The flash flood emergency for the county has been extended until 11 p.m.
As of 12:45 p.m. the NWS said more than 50 roads were closed across the county.
The areas at greatest risk of flooding was Easley, Clemson, and Central.
Pickens County Emergency Management said a driver was rescued from flooding on Concord Church Road Thursday morning.
Officials said first responders were able to get the driver to safety but his vehicle was still stuck in floodwater.
Additional rain, flooding, and possible severe weather is expected throughout the day on Thursday.
RELATED:
Pickens County Emergency Management: Non-emergency lines down; only use 911 for imminent dangers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.