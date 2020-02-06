PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service said several communities in Pickens County were at SEVERE risk of flash flooding Thursday.
The flash flood emergency for the county has been extended until 11 p.m.
The areas at greatest risk of flooding was Easley, Clemson, and Central.
Pickens County Emergency Management said they were operating at the highest level and had declared a state of emergency in the county.
As of 6 p.m. 64 roads remained closed across the county as creeks and rivers were inundated by water.
Major roads impacted are:
183 at Flea Market
Hughs Bend Road
Browns Bottom Road
Jones Mill Road
Five people were rescued across the county, including a driver pulled from flooding on Concord Church Road Thursday morning.
Officials said first responders were able to get the driver to safety but his vehicle was still stuck in floodwater.
Assessment crews are expected to go out and survey issues across the county Friday morning.
