MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for parts of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.
The watch will stay in effect until 12 p.m. Friday.
The following counties will be under the watch in western North Carolina:
- Avery
- Buncombe
- Burke Mountains
- Caldwell Mountains
- Eastern McDowell
- Eastern Polk
- Greater Burke
- Greater Caldwell
- Greater Rutherford
- Haywood
- Henderson
- Macon
- McDowell Mountains
- Mitchell
- Northern Jackson
- Polk Mountains
- Rutherford Mountains
- Southern Jackson
- Transylvania
- Yancy
The following counties will be under the watch in the Upstate of South Carolina:
- Greenville Mountains
- Oconee Mountains
- Pickens Mountains
The following counties will be under the watch in northeast Georgia:
- Habersham
- Rabun
A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current conditions, according to the department.
The department said additional rainfall totals of up to one to three inches are possible across the watch area.
