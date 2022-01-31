FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) - The "Queen" Boys are back to bring you the "legendary music" of Tom Petty at the Flat Rock Play House Thursday, Feb. 24 until Saturday, March 5
The concert will be held at at the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Highway.
Organizers said concert goers will hear Tom Petty favorites such as “American Girl,” “Free Fallin,” “Breakdown,” and more!
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online here.
“The theatre is very lucky to work with wonderful talent from all over the country,” said Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant in a news release. “We feel especially blessed when these great artists want to come back to Flat Rock Playhouse time and time again to perform for our community. These guys have sold out nearly every Music on the Rock® performance they’ve brought to the Rock over the last decade, and we expect the same for The Music of Tom Petty. Between the music and the musicians, it’ll be too good to miss–so don’t! Call the box office today and book your tickets!”
MORE NEWS: SBI, deputies investigating 'threat of violence' at NC high school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.