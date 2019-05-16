Clemson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson was one of the first customers and the first in the world to operate 100% battery operated electric bus, officials stated in a press release.
They have received 7 busses, all 100% electric, officials say.
The FDA has reportedly invested 6.5 million dollars into this project.
The primary goal is to reduce emissions and noise on the roads, officials tell media.
The buses have all been manufactured in the Upstate.
Michelin of the Upstate has also manufactured the tires specially for the buses.
