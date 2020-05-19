Rutherford Co Flooding (1).jpg

Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers are asked to stay off the roads if possible near Coxe Road, where flash flooding is reported. 

PHOTOS: Western North Carolina counties seeing flash flooding after rainfall

1 of 10

The floodgates at Lake Lure were opened to make adjustments to the water levels due to the rainfall. 

Crews on scene report that the road will be closed for around an hour, while the water recedes. 

MORE NEWS - Crews working water rescue on Lake Jocassee, emergency management says

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.