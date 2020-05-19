RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers are asked to stay off the roads if possible near Coxe Road, where flash flooding is reported.
Flooding has been spotted in Polk County at River road and Golden Road near the Pacolet River. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
The Catawba River is seen rising after rainfall. (May 19, 2020)
The Catawba River is seen rising after rainfall. (May 19, 2020)
The Catawba River is seen rising after rainfall. (May 19, 2020)
Flooding has been spotted in Polk County at River road and Golden Road near the Pacolet River. (May 19, 2020)
Flooding has been spotted in Polk County at River road and Golden Road near the Pacolet River. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
Flash flooding captured along Coxe Road in Rutherford County. (May 19, 2020)
The Catawba River is seen rising after rainfall. (May 19, 2020)
The Catawba River is seen rising after rainfall. (May 19, 2020)
The Catawba River is seen rising after rainfall. (May 19, 2020)
Flooding has been spotted in Polk County at River road and Golden Road near the Pacolet River. (May 19, 2020)
The floodgates at Lake Lure were opened to make adjustments to the water levels due to the rainfall.
Crews on scene report that the road will be closed for around an hour, while the water recedes.
MORE NEWS - Crews working water rescue on Lake Jocassee, emergency management says
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.