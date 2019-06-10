RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Monday that McDowell County was one of several counties that saw between 12 and 15 inches of rain over the weekend.
“This was much more than predicted,” Cooper said.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for eastern parts of McDowell County until 9 p.m. Monday.
The warning was issued shortly after noon when the gauge at the Bridgewater Dam at lake James was at flood level.
Areas near the lake are expected to see flooding.
Cooper said additional parts of the state could see flash flooding, mud slides, downed trees, and road damage as the next round of rain arrives.
The governor said the state could also see additional river basin flooding in the coming days.
“Flooding can be dangerous and deadly, Cooper warned.
The governor advised drivers to “never drive around a barricade or through water.”
He also asked people to pay special attention to weather forecasts and stay vigilant.
