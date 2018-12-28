GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Heavy rains Friday morning and afternoon have led to minor flooding in several low-lying areas and locations near rivers and streams. In Greenville the city has closed the Swamp Rabbit Trail at the River Street Underpass and at the McDaniel Underpass. A few men had to be rescued last month from rising floodwaters near the River Street Underpass.
FOX Carolina crews checked locations across the viewing area and across Greenville where flooding is typical. The first to be reported was Reid School Road near Wade Hampton Boulevard. Drivers were splashing through standing water on the roadway where water from Mountain Creek pooled up.
Cleveland Park is another spot that causes concern because of it’s low-lying location along the Reedy River. Heavy rain often causes the river to swell above its banks which has led to park closures in the past.
Water rushing through Falls Park is always a spectacular sight from the bridge on Main Street during heavy downpours. FOX Carolina reporters talked to a few passers by about the unusually rainy and possibly record-setting end we’re having to the year 2018.
Rick Kelly from Greenville said, “We do metal roofing for a living and it’s been a terrible month. We haven’t gotten to work except maybe 5 or 6 days this month. So we know very well how bad it is.”
Eric from Simpsonville said, “It seems like every other day is a rainy day and it’s been incredible. We’re building an ark.”
FOX Carolina meteorologists say the recent and upcoming rains are difficult for our area to handle because the ground is already so saturated. Up in the mountains, Asheville just recorded its wettest year on record. Greenville is already set to mark its seventh wettest year ever and the city is close to surpassing the 68.33 inches that fell in 1975. If that happens, 2018 will be Greenville’s fifth rainiest year on record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.