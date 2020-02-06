GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Limestone College said the campus saw areas of flooding, which prompted the college to cancel classes for the afternoon.
The college closed at 1 p.m.
There have been no reports of any injuries or major property damage.
