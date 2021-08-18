ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Severe weather caused areas of Western North Carolina to flood on Tuesday. Here is how some counties were impacted.
Some schools changed their schedules due to the storms. Check here to see if your schools are operating differently on Wednesday: Schools that are closing or operating on a delay tomorrow.
Haywood County
Haywood County declared a state of emergency on Tuesday evening. More information can be found here: Haywood County declares a State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Fred.
Haywood County officials are also offering emergency shelter for people who had to evacuate on Tuesday. More information on that can be found at Haywood County Emergency Services offers emergency shelter for storms.
All of this came after officials declared a weather emergency near one of the major rivers in the area (HCSO: Weather emergency along the Pigeon River in Haywood County.
Yancy County
Yancy County officials announced that residents would be under a curfew on Tuesday night due to the flooding (Yancey County will be under a curfew tonight following severe weather).
Buncombe County
Flooding around the County forced Asheville to shut down multiple roads on Tuesday (City of Asheville announces road closures due to flooding).
The County also announced that they are providing emergency shelter to those displaced by the storm. You can find more information at Buncombe County opens a temporary shelter due to tropical storm Fred.
Transylvania County
Transylvania County deputies announced that they were evacuating areas around Pisgah Forest on Tuesday night. You can find exact information on those areas at Transylvania Co. deputies confirm evacuations underway near Pisgah Forest.
