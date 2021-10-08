GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Areas around the upstate were impacted by flooding on Friday as rain continued to fall.
Honea Path in Anderson County experienced some of the worst flooding. Viewers shared pictures with us showing some of the dangerous conditions that they experience.
Taylors Road Flooding (3)
Heavy rain causes flooding around the Honea Path (FOX Carolina, October 8, 2021)
Taylors Road Flooding (2)
Heavy rain causes flooding around the Honea Path (FOX Carolina, October 8, 2021)
Taylors Road Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding around the Honea Path (FOX Carolina, October 8, 2021)
Flooding near Edgewood Road and Parker Road
A look at some of the Flooding along Edgewood Road near Parker Road (Daniel, October 8, 2021)
These wet conditions also caused many high schools to cancel their Friday night football games. We are tracking all of the cancelations as they are announced.
Check cancellations here: Weather causing tonight's high school varsity football games to cancel, postpone
Earlier, parts of downtown Greenville lost power for a few hours. This caused the Fall for Greenville festival to delay its start until the power came back on.
Previously: Start of Fall For Greenville moved due to downtown power outages.
Parts of the area are still experiencing issues. Honea Path Fire and EMS shared a graphic earlier showing residents how to stay safe during flash floods.
