GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – There were some reports of flooding on roadways Friday morning as stormed pushed out of the Mountains and the Upstate.
Below are the reports from the SC Highway Patrol:
- Langley Road at Tigerville Road (reported at 5:26 a.m.)
Below are the reports from Western NC:
- Hannah Ford Road between Calvert Road and Sunny Oak Drive, Rosman
