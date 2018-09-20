GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In some areas in the Carolinas, mailboxes are just above water and roads are now rivers because of flooding from Hurricane Florence.

So, when there's a downpour, Robert Scheffel's yard floods.

"At first we'd see water come up maybe 20 feet in the backyard," Scheffel said.

He moved to the Del Norte community in Greenville County 35 years ago and his home sits just behind Brush Creek.

"When I see the water start to come in my yard and it's coming backwards," Scheffel said.

He believes it's because of debris and runoff from the Boiling Springs and Hudson Road bridges.

"It had kind of an S turn and all these pilings which just caught driftwood," he said.

There are Greenville County-FEMA flood zone maps and Del Norte is in the zone, so he bought flood insurance.

"Mortgage companies required it if you're in a flood plain," he said.

However, unlinke the Del Norte area that's know to flood experts say neighbors and streets that never flooded now see pools of waters.

"As our topography changes with development, with new infrastructure, and with different events there's no guarantee no matter where you live that your home and your property will always be safe from flood," Russ Dubisky said.

He's the executive director with the South Carolina Insurance Association. He says everyone should have flood insurance.

"Nobody's going to be able to wait until the last minute as the water's rising to call and say hey I need flood insurance right now," Dubisky said.

He says FEMA maps are helpful, but could be outdated.

"Those areas are mapped to be at risk -one percent chance flooding in any given year," Dubisky said.

Scheffel would like the Army Corps of Engineers to survey the Del Norte community again because he knows he's just one hard rainfall from possibly being underwater.