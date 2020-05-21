PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a busy and stressful Wednesday for some who live along Quail Haven Drive in Pickens County.
Flooding caused some residents to evacuate for safety.
This is a problem some know all too well. Especially Jade Bennett.
She says her home flooded in a matter of 45 minutes back in February.
“It comes up from Easley Bridge Road and it just falls down the back of the hill and it comes in from the creek. I mean... we just get it from all sides,” said Bennett.
A nearby stream that flows into George Creek overflowed, causing the headache. There are dozens of sandbags across their front yard.
Bennett says the county is responsible for the poor drainage and streams overflowing in her area. She told FOX Carolina that contact has been made multiple times with county officials but no resolve has come about.
We emailed County Administrator Ken Roper to get a better understanding of the problem from the county’s perspective. As of the writing of this article, no response has been given.
