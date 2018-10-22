FARRAH TURNER

Farrah Turner. (Source: Florence Co. Sheriff's Office).

FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Florence County deputy injured in a shooting on October 3 has died, according to the sheriff's office. 

Deputy Farrah Turner reportedly died Monday evening from the injuries she sustained in the shooting.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Deputy Turner, she was scheduled to undergo her ninth surgery on Monday.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone released the following statement: 

“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”

Governor Henry McMaster said flags will be flown at half-staff in Deputy Turner's honor beginning at dawn on Tuesday. 

Senator Lindsey Graham also paid tribute to Turner: 

Heartbreaking news.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Turner’s family, friends, and the Florence County Sheriffs Office.#HeroesInBlue #FlorenceStrong https://t.co/ml1Ng9oEe6

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 23, 2018

The Summerville Police Department honored Deputy Turner on Twitter:

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. 

