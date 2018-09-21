Florence County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to severe flooding, Florence County has ordered immediate evacuations of residents in the following areas:
- From Highway 301 Bridge downstream t0 the Highway 52 Bridge to include:
- Kelley Road from N Bethel Road to Old Creek Road
- W Old # 4 Hwy from Salem Road to Hwy 52
- McAllister Mill Road from W Old # 4 Hwy to Wylie Road
- Oak Grove Road from E Deer Road to Meadow Prong
- Meadow Prong from Olanta Hwy to Oak Grove Road
- April Lane
- Snookim Lane
- Ackerman Drive
- Starburst Road
- York Lane
- Rainbow Road
- Mary’s Shortcut Road
- Wheeler Road
- Ben Gause Road
- County Park Road
- Bagpipe Lane
- Johnnie Lee Road
- Custer Road
- Bonanza Road
- Spine Road
- Old Creek Road
- Quail Lane
- Delta Road
- Butterbean Road
- Gingerbread Lane
- Syrup Mill Road
- Hawkins Lane
- Green Forrest Road
- Mary Road
- Pole Cat Road
- Bluefield Road
- Fork Road
- Hill Road
- Wylie Road
- Strickland Farm Road
- Floyd Lane
- Revell Lane
- Yellow Bluff Road
- Wedge Lane
- Tower Cir
- Wendy Road
- Stumps Lane
- Serenity Road
- Farmtree Road
- Farm Road
- Roundtree Road
- W Deer Road
- E Deer Road
- Hall Road
- Kirby Road
- Gaymon Road
- W Tedder Road
- Saps Circle
- River Bank Road
- Troy Brown Road
- Mossy Grove Lane
As of Friday morning four shelters have been opened:
Johnsonville First Baptist Church
145 North Georgetown Hwy
Johnsonville, SC
Coward Community Center
109 East Friendfield Road
Coward, SC
STARS Gym
1409 South Church Street
Florence, SC
Mt Clair Missionary Baptist Church
1009 East Main Street
Lake City, SC
Officials remind evacuees to pack items in case of a lengthy evacuation and to not leave pets behind.
If Florence County Residents have any questions they can reach out to our Public Information Line at 1-866-246-0133 they have all the evacuation information and can help them out.
